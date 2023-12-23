Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ ENVX opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.71. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
