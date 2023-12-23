Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Enovix by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 93,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 78,446 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Enovix by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 693,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 501,760 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.71. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.