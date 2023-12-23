Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

