Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.06 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

