Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Reduced by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $570.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.53 and a 200-day moving average of $535.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $541.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.