Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.78.

Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,867 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,115. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380,694 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $318,822,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 27.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Elastic by 147.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $112.85 on Monday. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $118.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.