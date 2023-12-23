Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

