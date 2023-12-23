dYdX (DYDX) Price Tops $3.12 on Major Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00007145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $191.78 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,486,989 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

