DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $351,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.