DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion.

DXC opened at $22.82 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 34,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

