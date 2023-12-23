Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

