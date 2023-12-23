Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 16.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,356,000 after acquiring an additional 969,302 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,656,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCS opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

