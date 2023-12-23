DnB Asset Management AS Sells 379 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GM opened at $36.02 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.