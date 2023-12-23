DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,026 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $150.09 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

