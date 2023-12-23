DnB Asset Management AS Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 12,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Up 0.4 %

FTV stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

