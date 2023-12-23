DnB Asset Management AS Has $6.24 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

O opened at $56.92 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

