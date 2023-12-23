DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

