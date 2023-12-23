DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 236.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

