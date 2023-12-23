Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.16% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

