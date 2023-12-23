Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 77,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,453,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

