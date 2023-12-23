Desjardins Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.73.

CM stock opened at C$64.17 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$64.43. The company has a market cap of C$59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

