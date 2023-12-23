dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$11.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.31.
DNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price target on shares of dentalcorp in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
