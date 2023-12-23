Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

