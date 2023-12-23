Critical Comparison: Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) & Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Curaleaf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 0.00 -$3.63 million N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.80 -$370.10 million ($0.66) -5.68

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf -35.15% -25.33% -9.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tauriga Sciences and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 1 1 6 0 2.63

Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tauriga Sciences beats Curaleaf on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

