Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPG shares. TD Securities lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

