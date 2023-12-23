CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 106 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.41. The firm has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.