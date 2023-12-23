CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $357.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on META. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

