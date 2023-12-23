Cooper Financial Group Sells 42 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,869 shares of company stock valued at $21,076,961 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

FICO opened at $1,168.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,020.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $906.54. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $575.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,185.42. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

