Cooper Financial Group Sells 3,239 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

