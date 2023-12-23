Cooper Financial Group Reduces Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.