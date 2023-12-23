Cooper Financial Group Reduces Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 41.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the second quarter valued at $613,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 165,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the second quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 15.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

