Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,324 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 4,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

