Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 6,818 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

