Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $69.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

