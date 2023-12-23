Cooper Financial Group Purchases 314 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

