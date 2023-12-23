Cooper Financial Group Makes New $367,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

