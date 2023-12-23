Cooper Financial Group Makes New $260,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

