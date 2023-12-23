Cooper Financial Group Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $213.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $215.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

