Cooper Financial Group Invests $206,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average of $164.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.