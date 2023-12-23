Cooper Financial Group Has $393,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

