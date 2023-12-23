Cooper Financial Group Has $228,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 67.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 46,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

CLH opened at $176.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $179.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

