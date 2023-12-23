Cooper Financial Group Has $10.76 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

