Cooper Financial Group Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.66 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

