Cooper Financial Group Buys New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

