Cooper Financial Group Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $236.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.06 and a 12-month high of $238.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.