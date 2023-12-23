Cooper Financial Group Buys 656 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,583,000 after purchasing an additional 472,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 696,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.