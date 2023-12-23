Cooper Financial Group Buys 194 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $242.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.06 and a 200-day moving average of $211.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $244.03. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

