Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 2,790 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $91.43.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

