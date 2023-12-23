Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 12,228 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. New Street Research downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

