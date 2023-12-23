Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

