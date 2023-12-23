Cooper Financial Group Acquires 439 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 7.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after acquiring an additional 685,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,132,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

NYSE:IP opened at $36.64 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

